B'desh issues 11-point directives ahead of 7-day lockdown

As per the gazette, all modes of public transport (road, river, rail and domestic flights) will remain suspended during the period while emergency services, carrying of goods, production, overseas passengers and returnees will remain out of the purview of the restriction.

The Cabinet division issued the gazette on Sunday which will remain in force from 6 a.m. on April 5 till 12 a.m. on April 11 as part of countrywide restriction.

The offices, staffers and vehicles of the organisations providing emergency services including law enforcement, relief distribution, health services, power, water, gas, fire services, port activities, telephone, and postal services will also remain out of the purview of the restriction.

All government, non-government, autonomous, private offices and court will be allowed to carry out operations with limited number of employees.

No sitting has been allowed in the restaurants while takeaway/online services will continue.

All shops, including shopping malls, will remain closed but shops can continue wholesale and online services while maintaining the health guidelines and buying and selling of kitchen items and daily essentials will be done only in open spaces.

Bangladesh Bank will give directives to continue bank activities on a limited scale.

Armed forces will take measures to establish field hospitals in a suitable location in Dhaka and district and field-level administration will take necessary measures to implement the directives while the law enforcement agencies will patrol areas on a regular basis across the country.

The gazette also said that legal action will be taken if anyone violates these directives.

