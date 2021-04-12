B'desh issues fresh directives for 'full lockdown'

The Cabinet Division on Monday issued a circular with the directives to be effective from 6 a.m. on Wednesday to the midnight of April 21, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dhaka, April 12 (IANS) Amid a surge in new Covid-19 cases, the Bangladeshi government on Monday issued a fresh set of directives for a nationwide "full lockdown" from wednesday onwards.

In line with the directives, all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices will be closed.

But the ban will not be applicable to airports, land ports and maritime ports and their offices.

The new lockdown imposed with stricter rules demands the closure of markets and shopping malls, but allows restaurants and hotels to remain open from morning to evening but only for takeaway or online services.

No one will be allowed to go outside expect for trips for the absolute necessity such as medicine and daily essentials, medical treatment, and burial or funeral.

According to the directives, all public transport services will be suspended, but goods-laden vehicles, production system and emergency services will not come under the purview of the lockdown.

Also offices, employees and transports involved in law and order enforcement and emergency services, relief distribution, health service, electricity, water, gas/fuel, fire service, activities at ports, telephone and Internet, telecommunication and other services will remain out of the purview of the restriction.

Factories and industries will remain open under the authorities' arrangement, maintaining health safety guidelines.

On Sunday the Bangladeshi government extended an ongoing coronavirus lockdown by two more days to April 13, a day ahead of the new "full lockdown" to be imposed nationwide.

--IANS

ksk/