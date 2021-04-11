B'desh likely to suspend int'l flights from April 14



On Saturday, the country registered 77 more deaths in 24 hours, shattering its all previous records.

The number of new coronavirus cases dropped slightly to 5,343, said a handout issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of Bangladesh.

Air-Vice Marshal M. Mofidur Rahman, chairman of CAAB told IANS, a decision is yet to be taken on the issue. He mentioned, "The operation of flights will depend on the instructions of the government and if the strict lockdown starts from Wednesday then CAAB will take decision on international flights as per the government's lockdown order."