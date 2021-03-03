B'desh looks forward to Modi's visit

Modi's planned visit to Bangladesh on March 26-27 will be his first foreign trip in more than a year mainly because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to arrive on Thursday on a brief visit to discuss Modi's trip.
Jaishankar is likely to arrive by a special aircraft on Thursday morning and will leave Dhaka the same day.
The Indian External Affairs Minister is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen, Alam said.
Bangladesh is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of independence and 50 years of Dhaka-New Delhi diplomatic relations this year.
--IANS
