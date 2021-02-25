B'desh Nasir threatens action for spreading rumours about his marriage

Rakib filed the case in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim.

Nasir married cabin crew Tamima Tammi on February 14 but after a week their nuptial knot landed in a soup as Tamima's former husband Rakib Hasan filed an adultery case against both of them alleging that she had not divorced him before marrying the cricketer.

Meanwhile, Nasir on Wednesday said that he had tied the knot with Tamima following all the legal procedures and warned of strict action against those spreading rumours about his marriage. Tamima added that she divorced Rakib in 2017.

The couple cleared their positions following the controversy that is brewing over their marriage.

Hossain said, "So far she was only Tamima, but now, she is my wife Tamima Hossain. I don't want anybody talking against her. I will take legal action against those who speak ill against her."

An adultery case was filed against Nasir Hossain on Wednesday.

After a hearing, the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate took the case into cognisance and recorded the complainant's statement.

The court also directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Bangladesh to investigate the case and submit a report on March 30, Helaluddin, Bench Assistant of the court, confirmed to IANS on Wednesday night.

Tamima, however maintained that she got married to Nasir after divorcing Rakib.

"I was married to Rakib and we have a child. Everything else that Rakib is saying is totally false."

Regarding the photographs posted on social media, Tamima said "none of our Facebook ID is activated now. Nasir has an official Facebook page. If there is any update over the issue, we'll give it on the page."

