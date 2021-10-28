B'desh Navy Chief meets India's Western Naval Command head

The Bangladesh Navy Chief is in India from October 22 to October 29 and it coincides with the golden jubilee celebration of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, Indian Navy said in a statement.

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral M. Shaheen Iqbal visited Mumbai naval base on Thursday and held interaction with Western Naval Command Chief Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar to enhance and strengthen jointmanship.

The two Admirals discussed various issues pertaining to enhancing and strengthening jointmanship, interoperability, training, anti-terrorism collaboration and overall bilateral co-operation as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

India and Bangladesh are bound by a common history, culture and language.

The co-operation between the two nations in the War of 1971 is still rejoiced with great pride and fondness by peoples of both nations.

Admiral Hari Kumar brought out during the exchange that India is proud to have contributed to the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971 and that as a nation, India has immense respect for the role played and sacrifices made by the people of Bangladesh in the war.

He also said that Indians are participating enthusiastically in many commemorative events of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh liberation.

Admiral Hari Kumar also assured visiting Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral M. Shaheen Iqbal that all assistance required for the successful conduct of the International Fleet Review by Bangladesh in 2022 will be extended.

Admiral Iqbal, being an alumni of the ASW School in Kochi, was also highly appreciative of the training cooperation between the two navies and pointed out how personnel of the two navies often cross-train with each other in courses such as Special Ops, Diving, Aviation Tech and others.

