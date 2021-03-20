B'desh police arrest accused in Hindu homes vandalisation

He was arrested at 1.41 a.m. on Saturday from Kulaura in Moulvibazar district.

Shahidul Islam, who was arrested by officials of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), is the President of a local Bangladesh Awami Jubo League unit, as well as a member of the Union Parishad, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Banaj Kumar Majumder confirmed.

The attack took place on Wednesday a day after a Hindu youth allegedly criticised Maulana Mamunul Haque, Joint Secretary General of Islamist advocacy group Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, on social media. The youth was later arrested.

Hundreds of Hefajat supporters attacked the houses in Sunamganj's Shalla upazila. They also took money and gold ornaments from the families.

Although the main accused is under custody, locals of the area have demanded the arrest of Mamunul Haque.

By Thursday night, 22 locals were arrested for their involvement in the attack.

