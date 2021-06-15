B'desh re-elected as member of ILO governing body

The election was virtually held in Geneva during the ongoing 109th International Labor Conference, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka said in a statement on Monday.

Dhaka, June 15 (IANS) Bangladesh has been re-elected as a deputy member of the governing body of the International Labor Organization (ILO) from the Asia-Pacific region for the 2021-2024 term.

It said Bangladesh secured the first position among the candidates of the Asia-Pacific region by bagging the highest 210 votes, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since the announcement of the bid, the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh in Geneva was strongly engaged in election campaign in order to seek support from other ILO member states in favour of Dhaka's candidature, it said.

The efforts bore fruit as Bangladesh was re-elected to serve for three more years as a deputy member, the Ministry added.

This is the third consecutive victory for Bangladesh in the ILO governing body.

Earlier, Bangladesh served as a deputy member for the 2014-2017 and 2017-2021 terms.

