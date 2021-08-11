B'desh receives Chinese Covid vaccines through COVAX facility

Dhaka, Aug 11 (IANS) Bangladesh has received another batch of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine doses shipped through the COVAX facility.

This is the first consignment among three scheduled to arrive from China this week, a health official said.

Bangladesh's Health Ministry officials delivered the vaccines after an aircraft arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 7.15 p.m. on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.