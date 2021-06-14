B'desh records highest Covid deaths in over a month

On Sunday, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 47 new coronavirus fatalities, marking the highest number of daily deaths since May 9, reports Xinhua news agency.

The DGHS meanwhile reported 2,436 new confirmed cases in Bangladesh, taking the total tally to 826,922,

The official data showed that 18,749 samples were tested on Sunday across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country rose to 766,266 including 2,242 new recoveries from the pandemic on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the current Covid fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.59 per cent and recovery rate is 92.66 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily cases at 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of deaths at 112 on April 19.

