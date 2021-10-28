B'desh signs deal with World Bank to hepl Covid-affected people

Dhaka, Oct 28 (IANS) Bangladesh has signed an agreement with the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) to receive $200 million to create jobs for the country's Covid-stricken low-income people.

Fatima Yasmin, secretary of Bangladesh's Economic Relations Division, and Mercy Miyang Tembon, country director of World Bank, signed the loan agreement on behalf of their respective sides here, reports Xinhua news agency.