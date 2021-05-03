B'desh speedboat collision kills 27 (2nd Ld)



The accident took place at 7 a.m., while the speedboat was en route from Munshiganj's Shimulia to the Banglabazar pier in Madaripur.

Search operations are currently underway to locate more survivors, Md Rayhan, media official of the Fire Brigade and Civil Defense, told IANS.

Meanwhile, Rahima Khatun, Madaripur Deputy Commissioner, told bdnews24 that authorities have confirmed the identities of five of the dead, adding that the bodies will be turned over to their families.