B'desh violence: Intel alert in all Bengal border districts

Kolkata, Oct 17 (IANS) In the wake of the communal violence in Bangladesh and considering the immersion of Durga idols followed by Fateha-Dwaz-Daham (Eid Milad un Nabi/Prophet Muhammad's birth celebration) in West Bengal, the state intelligence department has issued an alert to all the districts particularly those bordering Bangladesh and asked the authorities to sensitize the officers to avoid any kind of untoward incident.

In a detailed alert sent to DG, ADG (Law and Order) and all the SPs and Commissioners, issued by the Additional Director General (Intelligence Branch) said, "Input further received reveals that some incidents of vandalism and arson on Hindu temples, Durga Puja pandals are reportedly taking place in Noakhali district and Chittagong district in Bangladesh after completion of Jumma Namaj. Iskcon temple at Noakhali has also been vandalised".

"Since 13.10.21 the social media platforms have been flooded with posts of vandalism of Durga Puja pandals in Bangladesh. Centering these issues, bordering districts of Indo-Bangladesh border have become hyper sensitive and the leaders of different Hindu fundamentalist organisations of India have become pro-active and are delivering press statement and urging PM of India to take necessary steps for the immediate relief of the Sanatani people of Bangladesh," the alert said.

The alert was referring to the letter written by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to the Prime Minister where he wrote, "I would like to bring it to your urgent attention towards the vandalism that has marred the vibrant festivities of Durga Puja in Bangladesh. The notorious vandals are habituated in targeting the 'Sanatani' minority community of Bangladesh. This time the religious fanatics took to the streets to vandalize several Durga Puja pandals and various temples also. Presently the condition of 'Sanatani People' living in Bangladesh is very miserable."

Urging the Prime Minister to take necessary and urgent steps to provide relief to the 'Sanatani People' in Bangladesh, Adhikari said, "Many relatives of 'Sanatani People of Bangladesh who crossed over in the past to escape the inhuman atrocities have settled down in West Bengal. They are making frantic calls to stand in support of the victims i.e. the 'Sanatani People' community of Bangladesh".

Meanwhile, condemning brutal attack by a mob on ISKCON devotees in Bangladesh's Noakhali and killing of an ashram devotee, ISKCON Vice-President Radharaman Das wrote to the United Nations on Saturday requesting the United Nations to issue condemnation of "violence against the Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh" and send their delegates to Bangladesh to look into the matter.

He also wrote a letter to PM Modi seeking his intervention into the matter. "We have written letters to the United Nations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will stage silent protests in all metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, against this," ISKCON Vice-President Radharaman Das said.

Urging to sensitize the officers and keep sharp vigil to avoid any untoward incident, the alert said, "It is pertinent to mention here that immersion of Durga idols in West Bengal has already been started which will be continued till 18.10.21 and Muslim festival Fateha-Dwaz-Daham (Nabi Diwas) is scheduled to be held on 18.10.21 and 19.10.21".

--IANS

sbg/skp/