B'desh's Covid caseload tops 1-mn mark

On Friday, the country reported 11,324 new confirmed cases, which increased the overall infection tally to 1,000,543, Xinhua news agency quoted the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) as saying.

Dhaka, July 10 (IANS) Bangladesh's overall Covid-19 caseload has surpassed the 1 million mark as infections continue to spike amid a fresh nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, 212 more people succumbed to the virus, marking the highest single-day spike, bringing the death toll to 16,004.

The DGHS data revealed that 36,586 samples were tested across Bangladesh on Friday.

The total number of recovered patients rose to 862,384, said the DGHS.

The Covid-19 fatality rate in the country is currently 1.60 per cent and recovery rate is 86.19 per cen.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 11,651 on July 8 and the previous highest number of deaths of 201 on July 7.

To curb the virus transmission, Bangladesh on July 1 entered a strict one-week lockdown that has subsequently been extended till July 14 and army personnel have been deployed to patrol alongside civilian forces to maintain law and order.

