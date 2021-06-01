B'desh's Covid vax registration to resume after Chinese doses arrive

Dhaka, June 1 (IANS) The Bangladesh government will resume registration for Covid-19 vaccination after more doses arrive in the country from China, Health Minister Zahid Maleque announced.

He made the announcement on Monday as the country is undergoing a shortage in vaccines.

Due to the vaccine shortage in the country amid a delay in the arrival of shipments from India, Bangladesh suspended the registration for jabs in May, Xinhua news agency reported.