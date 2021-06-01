B'desh's Covid vax registration to resume after Chinese doses arrive

Dhaka, June 1 (IANS) The Bangladesh government will resume registration for Covid-19 vaccination after more doses arrive in the country from China, Health Minister Zahid Maleque announced.
He made the announcement on Monday as the country is undergoing a shortage in vaccines.
Due to the vaccine shortage in the country amid a delay in the arrival of shipments from India, Bangladesh suspended the registration for jabs in May, Xinhua news agency reported.
Against this backdrop, the Bangladeshi government on May 27 approved the purchase of a batch of Covid-19 vaccines from China.
The approval came after Bangladesh began administering the Chinese vaccines to medical students on May 25.
Bangladesh's drug regulator in April authorised the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.
Bangladesh reported 1,710 new Covid-19 cases and 36 fatalities on Monday, increasing the overall infection tally and death toll to 800,540 and 12,619, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
