BDL launches 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'

The celebrations started with a 'Freedom March' organized at RSI, Secunderabad wherein, war veterans, serving officers from Armed Forces along with senior executives of BDL participated with lots of enthusiasm and fervour.

The week- long celebrations will be held at all units of the company from till April 1.

The serving officers included Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD, BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) expressed his gratitude to war veterans and officials from the armed forces for their participation in large numbers in the 'Freedom March'.

"The Mahotsav gives us an opportunity to cherish the seminal moments of India's freedom struggle, at the same time, recalling the innumerable sacrifices made by the great sons of our motherland. India is a country where majority of the population constitutes young citizens. The footprints left by war veterans have become the guiding-path for future generations to work towards nation-building", Mishra said.

"We are proud that at one hand, India has supplied vaccine shots to the world for fighting against corona and on the other hand, the country is offering missiles and torpedoes for exports to foreign countries", he added.

BDL, is Defence PSU manufacturing various categories of missiles and underwater weapons and counter measure system to the Armed Forces. Few of these are also being offered for exports. War veterans were felicitated on the occasion.

Later during the day, as a part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, a talk by Gampa Nageshwar Rao, an eminent motivational speaker was organized for students of Old City, ITI, Hyderabad to encourage them to improve their employability skills. Director (Finance), BDL N Srinivasulu, speaking on the occasion stated that the theme identified by Ministry of Defence for celebrating Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Srinivasulu urged the students to work hard to become 'Aatmanirbhar' in their profession and to realize this, BDL will be keen to promote skill development under CSR.

During the weeklong celebrations, BDL has planned to organize webinars on indigenization for vendors on Aatmanirbhar Bharat with MSME vendors on conceptual understanding of government rules, regulations, benefits to MSMEs, awareness programmes for apprentices on industrial safety and hazardous processes, special drive for vendor registration for MSME, SC/ST entrepreneurs and launch of an E-Book.

