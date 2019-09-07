Be courageous, you have made India proud: PM tells ISRO

Interacting with the gloomy-faced scientists at the control room of the ISTRAC, the Prime Minister said: "Whatever you have done till now is no mean feat."

"The the nation is proud of you. You all have served the nation and done a great service to science and mankind. Move ahead with lots of courage. I am with you, hope for the best," he said.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the students present there to witnesss the landing and patiently answered their questions.

In a series of tweets subsequently, Modi said: "India is proud of our scientists! They've given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! "Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme."