Be it Ram or Rahim Bhakti, it's time for Bharat Bhakti: PM

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque, all political parties appeal for peace and harmony.

Here are some of the reactions.

The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti. May peace and harmony prevail!

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

I welcome the Supreme Court's unanimous decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. I appeal to people of all communities and religions to accept this decision with ease and remain committed to our resolve of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', full of peace and harmony. I am confident that this landmark judgement given by the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in itself. This decision will further strengthen India's unity, integrity and great culture

- Home Minister Amit Shah

The Judgment of Hon'ble Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic. The Judgement will further strengthen India's social fabric. I urge everyone to take the verdict with equanimity and magnanimity. I also appeal to the people to maintain peace & harmony after this landmark verdict.

- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

As people of this democratic country all should accept the decision taken by the supreme court on Ayodhya. We all have faith in the judiciary. People should maintain peace and harmony.

- Union minister Nitin Gadkari

The judgment of the Honourable Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic, balanced and judicious. I am sure that everyone will welcome it

- Union minister Prakash Javadekar

We wanted the issue to end, this has happened. All sides (of the case) were evaluated and truth and justice have been highlighted

- RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The Supreme Court of India has given its verdict on Ayodhya issue. All parties, communities and citizens should respect the decision and maintain our centuries-old culture of living in togetherness. We all have to together strengthen mutual harmony and brotherhood

- Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

We are in favour of the construction of Ram Temple. This judgement not only opened the doors for the temple's construction but also closed the doors for BJP and others to politicise the issue.

- Congress leader Randeep Surjewala

We welcome the Supreme Court verdict. Everyone should support for unity and amity in the country. In UP, the government is committed to maintain peace and security

- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath

We welcome the SC judgement. The SC gave its verdict on decades old dispute. The dispute of many years ended today. I appeal to all maintain peace and harmony.

- Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Let us all wholeheartedly welcome the apex court verdict. This is neither a victory for anyone, nor a defeat for anyone. Don't react emotionally. Let the harmony and peace prevail.

- Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa

SC giving Ram Lala's birth land for Ram Temple salute to sacrifice of lakhs of workers.

I wholeheartedly welcome the historic judgment of theHon. Supreme Court. This has brought joy and relief to peopleof both communities from a long-standing dispute.

- Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

- Former VHP chief Praveen Togadia

The judiciary is supreme and everyone should respect the decision. It is the time to present a united face before the world because entire world is looking at India today. We respect and accept the verdict. I appeal to the people of the country to maintain harmony and peace. This is the victory of the judiciary and the message should be loud and clear that how much the judiciary is important for us and people of the country are peace loving. We now need to concentrate on the development of self and the nation.

- Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan