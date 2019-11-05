Be pro-active about patents: Modi tells Indian scientists

Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) Advising the country's scientists to be more pro-active about getting patents on their inventions and innovations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said they should keep in mind the international rules and take their work onboard bigger platforms to let the world know about their successes.

"We are living in an instant age. We are floating in the tide of instancy. We want noodles in two minutes and pizza in 30 minutes. But we cannot have the same instant approach for scientists and scientific processes. It may well be that the result of a finding may not benefit us immediately, but be of immense value in the long term for several centuries," said the prime minister.

Addressing the inaugural session of the India International Science Festival here, Modi stressed on the need to think about long term benefits with a scientific temper.

"I urge upon you the need for thinking of long term benefit, long term solutions with a scientific temper. In all these efforts we have to always keep in mind the international rules, regulations and international standards.

"You have to raise your consciousness and be pro-active about your inventions and innovations and their patents. You have to be constantly alert and active to ensure your research gets into more and more international science magazines and big platforms ," he said.

Modi said it was equally important that the world gets to know about the Indian scientists' knowledge and successes.

The prime minister pointed out that his government has given institutional support for invention and innovation and said he country needs a strong science and technology ecosystem.

Stating that scientific temper in India has risen to new heights now, the prime minister said it gives the strength to challenge the fear of the unknown, which in turn helps in bringing to the foreground new ideas.

The prime minister referred to Chandrayaan 2, an unmanned mission of the Indian Space Research organisation in July-August to explore the unexplored South Pole of the Moon, and said, "Everything did not go as per plan. But I feel the mission was successful. Moreover, it can be a crucial juncture in India's scientific history".

Modi said there is an increased interest for science among children after the mission.

"We need to guide our students in the right direction and give them the right platform to harness their increased interest in science after Chandrayaan 2" he said.

Modi said in scientific experiments, there was a slim chance of something turning out to be perfect in its first attempt. "Time and again, the expected results do not come. In reality, this is no failure, but a vital juncture of a successful journey," he said.

