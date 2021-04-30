Be ready to don victory garland: Top AIADMK leadership

Chennai, April 30 (IANS) Two top leaders of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu -- Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami -- on Friday enthused the AIADMK workers by saying that the party will win the Assembly polls for the third time in a row.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly went to the polls on April 6, and the results will be announced on May 2 (Sunday).

The duo also told the partymen to be ready to don the victory garland.

In a joint statement issued here, the two leaders recalled how the party won the polls in 2016 despite the exit and opinion polls predicting a DMK victory.

They said a similar history will be repeated on May 2 when the votes will be counted.

Their statement came in the wake of various exit polls predicting an electoral victory for the DMK-led alliance.

According to the two leaders, the information received from various parts of the state point to AIADMK's consecutive electoral victory.

The duo also termed the exit polls as an attempt to demoralise the partymen, and urged the chief agents and counting agents to be alert during the counting of votes.

--IANS

vj/arm