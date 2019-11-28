Beat constable system should be kept at centre to prevent crime: Kiran Bedi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Former cop and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said that the beat constable system should be kept at the centre to prevent crime.

While interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the All India Police Science Congress being held here, Bedi said: "We are taught in policing that crime should be prevented first and then if the crime happens, it should be detected thoroughly. When strong punishment is meted out, then crime is prevented in the long run. The base for the policing system is the beat constable system. When we bring the constable in the centre of the system, then crime is prevented as the constable keeps the senior officers in the loop."



She went on to commend the role of the authorities in maintaining the law and order situation after the Ayodhya verdict delivered by the Supreme Court.

"Law and order was maintained thoroughly well by the police forces when the Ayodhya verdict was announced by the Supreme Court," she said.

Bedi was the chief guest at the 2-day All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) which is being organised here on November 28 and 29.

Police officials from every state of the country are participating in the Police Science Congress, which focuses on challenges in policing and five other related topics. (ANI)

