Beat Covid 2.0 blues with IPL, OTT streaming at home

According to life coaches, even at home, one needs to stay active and engage with healthy screen time to beat the Covid 2.0 blues.

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic grips India, millions of people have once again gone back to the remote working mode as many companies have halted the back-to-office initiatives.

Along with a rapid increase in Covid-19 caseloads, uncertainty about the future and anxiety/stress have again started to resurface in the people.

"The pandemic is giving rise to the feeling of anxiety and panic among the people of all age groups. In such a situation, it is important to get rid of all the negativity by decluttering your thoughts, and the best way to do that is by writing them down and taking baby steps to work on them," Sheetal Shaparia, a life coach and relationship counsellor in Mumbai, told IANS.

Another way to keep yourself entertained and engaged is to watch movies or TV/OTT series. There are several OTT platforms with good quality content, along with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) which may keep your evenings occupied.

Shaparia said that writing down your thoughts can help unload the negativity and lighten your heart and mind.

"Other than that, a well-written novel can also help by transporting you to other realms during your stay at home," Shaparia added.

According to Rahul Rai Kakkar, senior consultant and psychiatrist, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, the pandemic is also affecting people psychologically, and taking care of mental health has become as important as maintaining Covid-related hygiene.

The experts emphasised that proper sleep regulation, time management, physical exercises etc., may help beat the pandemic blues while working from home.

Spending some quality time with family members while working from home can also help build confidence.

To remain healthy, Kakkar pointed out a few things such as settling into a regular sleep-wake cycle, avoiding daytime naps, shunning caffeine intake after 5 pm, etc.

"Limit your news exposure to a maximum of twice daily, just for updates," Kakkar advised.

"Sometimes, it is difficult to come out of the loop of your thought process on your own. Therefore, it is advisable to take professional help. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness, it's a sign of strength," he added.

The experts also warned that the coming weeks will be crucial, and one should venture out only if there is a necessity, that too with proper precautions.

India reported 2,34,692 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike ever, pushing the country's overall Covid tally to 1,45,26,609 on Saturday, according to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

