Beaune: British decision discriminatory for travelers from France

Paris [France] July 29 (ANI/FENA): France said on Thursday that it did not understand why it was exempted from the new rule which allows fully vaccinated European Union citizens to enter England without quarantine.



From next week, passengers who have received vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency will be able to travel from any country that has been on the British government's orange list without the need for self-isolation for 10 days, it announced on Wednesday the British government.

Arrivals from France are the only exception.

"This decision is discriminatory towards the French. It is excessive and makes no sense in the context of health policy," French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told the LCI TV channel, adding that it has no foundation in science.

France has been singled out because of the British government's concerns about the constant presence of the Beta variant of the coronavirus, which is believed to be more resistant to vaccines.

But French officials say most of the cases come from the overseas island of La Reunion in the Indian Ocean.

Britain will review the status of passengers from France at the end of next week.

French officials have complained about British travel restrictions for France.

"We should have kept reciprocity as a trump card up our sleeve at the European level. Maybe Europe, in general, should have been tougher in the negotiations," Minister Beaune said.

France on Wednesday reported just under 28,000 new Covid cases in the previous 24 hours and 40 new virus deaths. According to the health authorities, 111,768 people died as a result of Covid-19 in France, AFP reports. (ANI/FENA)

