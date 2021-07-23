Beauty trends spotted at Cannes 2021

From wet hair to gray tresses, high buns to chic accessories, Cannes 2021 was about fabulous hair and extra-ordinary makeup. Let's take a look at some of the best looks from the red carpet:

New Delhi, July 23 (IANSlife) Cannes Film Festival 2021 has just concluded, and with the trendiest fashion, the red carpet also gave us a glimpse into some of the best beauty looks for the upcoming season.

Andie MacDowell's gray hair

The actress knows how to keep it real and classy, choosing to go with her natural hair colour and curls.

Helen Mirren's headband

The veteran star chose to accessorise her with a chic checkered headband keeping her snowy hair in place.

Bella Hadid's high bun

Bella's appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 had everyone talking. The 24-year-old arrived wearing a Schiaparelli black dress teamed with a gilded brass neckpiece shaped as human lungs, adorned with rhinestones. She kept her hair tied in a high bun which definitely accentuated the look.

Nicolas Maury's wet hair and ear cuff

Nicolas looked dapper as he chose a well-fitted suit, finished off with sleek wet hair. He chose to wear a studded a dragon-esque ear cuff.

