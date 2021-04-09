Bed capacity for COVID-19 patients to be increased in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI): Bed capacity for COVID-19 patients will be increased in Bengaluru, informed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Gaurav Gupta, on Friday, adding that at least 6,000 beds will be reserved in the days to come.



"In order to increase the number of beds in the city, teams of IAS and IPS officers have been formed. A meeting will be held with the teams to take action to reserve at least 6,000 beds for the Covid patients in the days to come," Gupta told the media after a meeting with Central Hospital Bed Allocation Team.

As per a statement, participants of the meeting discussed the arrangement of beds at medical colleges and private hospitals along with responsibilities to be allocated.



In the meeting on Thursday, the Health Minister had instructed that 1 lakh vaccines must be administered in the city every day.

Amid the country's second coronavirus wave, Karnataka reported as many as 7,955 new cases and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Friday.

With this, the total positive cases now stand 10,48,085, including 9,77,169 recoveries, 12,813 deaths, and 58,084 active cases. (ANI)

