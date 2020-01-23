Bedridden for 12 years, Banda man requests 'give medical aid or facilitate euthanasia'

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): A man bedridden for the past 12 years due to paralysis has requested the government to provide him aid for medical treatment or facilitate euthanasia for him, claiming that he did not have anyone to look after him.



Jagdish Jatov, who suffered a paralysis stroke 12 years ago claimed that he has not received any support from the government and has nobody to look after him.

Banda District Administration, however, said that he couldn't avail of any facilities due to the absence of required documents.

"He doesn't have any documents so he couldn't avail any government facility. SDM has sent the form to make his voter id card and as soon as his voter id is ready, we will make his Aadhaar card and disability certificate. Then, he will be able to avail all the facilities", Hira Lal, District Magistrate Banda told reporters. (ANI)

