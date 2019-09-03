Before assuming charge as Maharashtra Governor, Koshyari resigns from BJP

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday resigned from the primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Koshiyari's resignation from the party comes ahead of him taking charge as the Governor of Maharashtra.

Koshiyari who has also served as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in past was appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra on Sunday.



The appointment will take effect from the date he will assume the charge of the office. Koshyari will replace C Vidyasagar Rao as Maharashtra Governor.

In past, Koshyari has also served as the national vice president of BJP and party's first state president for Uttarakhand.

Koshyari was a Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha from 2008 to 2014 from Uttarakhand and in the 16th Lok Sabha from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency, earning him the distinction of being elected in both houses of state legislative assembly and both houses of national parliament respectively. (ANI)

