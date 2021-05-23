Before third Covid-19 wave, UP to vaccinate parents of children below 10 years

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Before a possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic preparations are underway to vaccinate parents of all children below 10 years of age against the coronavirus disease.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday informed that the State aims to protect children aged below 10 years by getting their parents/kin vaccinated on priority.

"Before the third wave of Coronavirus pandemic arrives, we will make arrangements to provide protection to parents or kins of those children aged under 10 years by getting them vaccinated on priority," Adityanath said while addressing a press conference on yesterday.

The Centre has begun its countrywide Covid innoculation drive for people aged between 18-44 years on May 1.

The Chief Minister also elaborated about the Covid-19 statistics in the state. He said, "It was predicted that, during the second wave of this pandemic, Uttar Pradesh was likely to witness more than one lakh active cases. However, I'm glad to inform you that the highest number of active cases reported in the state stand at 25,000 as on April 24 this year."

Adityanath also took cognizance of the rising demand of medical oxygen in the state. He said, "I thank PM Modi, Indian Army for their continuous efforts for providing medical oxygen via Oxygen expresses and other modes in the state. Our state strictly followed tracing, testing and treating campaign that was initiated by the Central government."

Following this, the state CM said, "Also, we will take strict action against those who are black marketing Covid-19 related medicines, equipment etc. We will take steps to spread public awareness for the same."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 6,046 fresh Covid-19 cases, 17,540 discharges and 226 fatalities yesterday, as per the state health bulletin. The active cases stand at 94,482.

For controlling the spread of coronavirus disease in rural areas of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued instructions to medical officers of all districts at district hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community health centres (CHCs).(ANI)