Beginning of end of BJP's 'jumla raj' in Goa: Kamat after HC sets aside DMA notification on municipal reservation

Margao (Goa) [India], March 1 (ANI): Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Monday said that the High Court striking down notification dated February 4, 2021, issued by Director of Municipal Administration is beginning of "end of BJP Jumla Raj" in Goa.



Reacting to the decision of the High Court ordering the authorities to issue fresh notification within ten days to complete the process by April 15, 2021, Kamat alleged that the hidden agenda of the BJP Government not to give proper representation to SC, ST and OBC and depriving Women and Bhahujan Samaj from emerging as leaders stood completely exposed.

The Urban Development Department, last month issued the notification reserving 102 wards for women, Schedule Tribes, Schedule Caste and Other Backward Classes in 11 municipal councils, for which elections are likely to take place this month.

The Opposition had slammed the government for the haphazard process which was undertaken without following proper criteria. Sitting councillors, across municipal councils, too have expressed their complete displeasure over the reservations and delimitation.

Accusing the BJP government of always trying to face the Polls with electoral manipulation, he said: "The dictatorial BJP Government has always tried to bulldoze the democratic process of electioneering with high handedness using the Government machinery. It is unfortunate that the people have to go to courts to seek justice against the gross violations of electoral process by the BJP Government."

"Today, the power has gone to the head of the BJP functionaries. They are least bothered about upholding the Principals of Democracy. I appeal to the people of Goa to teach the insensitive BJP Government a lesson in the forthcoming Municipal Elections," he added. (ANI)

