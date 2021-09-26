Beijing alleges US meddling in Hong Kong, supporting anti-China stance

Beijing [China], September 26 (ANI): Beijing on Friday accused the US of interfering in Hong Kong and released a list of 100 times it said that the US had interfered and supported those who are anti-China.



The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a list, titled "US Interference in Hong Kong Affairs and Support for Anti-China, Destabilizing Forces," which has five different categories detailing the ways China says the US has interfered with the semi-autonomous city, reported The Hill.

The categories include "Hong Kong-related Acts," sanctions, "making unfounded charges" against Hong Kong authorities, supporting those who are anti-China and working with other countries to pressure Hong Kong.

The fact sheet includes instances from 2019 to 2021, including both the Trump and Biden administrations in their complaints.

The list included complaints against multiple US politicians, Democrats and Republicans, for legislation they have proposed or condemnations they have made against mainland China in regards to Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, a pro-democracy movement has been also going in the semi-autonomous city. The pro-democracy camp took control of all but one of the city's 18 councils in November 2019, more than 260 district councillors have resigned amid an ongoing crackdown on public dissent and mandatory oath-taking since the national security law took effect.

As China has strengthened control over Hong Kong through varieties of laws including the draconian National Security Law, the people of the semi-autonomous city are facing increasing policing and crackdown.

Most of Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers are either in jail or have fled overseas since the national security law crackdown began.

Critical of the Chinese government for decades, Hong Kong-based media house Next Digital has started taking steps to shut down as Beijing's crackdown had left it with no way to operate.

The move to close down its business in Hong Kong led to widespread criticism of China.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned President Joe Biden for calling the closing of the biggest pro-democracy paper in the city, AppleDaily, "a sad day for media freedom."

Beijing also condemned former President Trump for signing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 and Hong Kong Autonomy Act, reported The Hill.

Beijing agreed in 1997 when Hong Kong was given over to Chinese rule that the city's freedoms enjoyed as a British holding would continue, but it has in recent years severely cracked down on its independence and pro-democracy movement.

It is unclear why the list was released on Friday, reported The Hill. (ANI)

