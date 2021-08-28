Beijing opposes Tokyo-Taipei security talks, urges Japan to stop interfering in China's internal affairs

Beijing [China], August 28 (ANI): China has lodged a strong opposition to first-ever security talks between the ruling parties of Japan and Taiwan and urged Tokyo to stop interfering in China's internal affairs.



The ruling parties of Taiwan and Japan on Friday held their first diplomatic and defence policy discussion, with representatives of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) pledging to support Taiwan's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Global Times reported.

This comes as China is escalating its military and economic pressure on Taiwan.

The Japanese representatives asked Taipei to facilitate investment by the Taiwanese semiconductor industry -- especially Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co-- into the Japanese chip industry, Lo said.

Japanese politicians accused the Chinese mainland of "unilaterally changing the regional status quo," which not only "affects the security of the Taiwan Straits, but also Japan's security," Taiwan media reported.

Tsai Shih-Ying, a DPP representative in the dialogue, said that military exchanges were discussed, like Coast Guard cooperation, but more details cannot be disclosed due to its sensitivity, Japan Times reported.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and China has lodged solemn representations with Japan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday, noting that China firmly opposes any form of official exchange between China's diplomatic countries and the island of Taiwan.

"The Taiwan question bears on the political foundation of China-Japan relations. Japan bears historical responsibility to the Chinese people on the Taiwan question and needs to be cautious in its words and actions. We solemnly urge Japan to stop interfering in China's internal affairs and not send wrong signals to Taiwan secessionists," Zhao said.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

