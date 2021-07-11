Beijing poised for heavy rainstorms

The accumulated rainfall is forecast to reach 60 mm to 100 mm on average between 5 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Beijing Meteorological Observatory on Sunday morning issued yellow warnings for both rainstorms and gale, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beijing, July 11 (IANS) Beijing is poised for the heaviest round of rainfall this year, starting from Sunday evening.

The western and northern areas of the city will witness heavier rainfalls.

Mountainous areas are at risk of secondary disasters such as floods and mountain torrents, while water logging is expected in low-lying urban areas.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism issued a notice on Sunday morning, ordering all scenic spots in mountainous areas and rural bed and breakfasts (B&B) to be closed.

The municipal water affairs bureau has mobilised 15,000 people and dispatched 13 inspection teams to all districts of the city to assess flood control preparations.

The municipal fire and rescue department has made comprehensive preparations for round-the-clock service, with a 670-member professional rescue team and 7,454 servicemen put on duty.

The rainstorms are also forecast to affect north China's Tianjin Municipality.

Tianjin on Sunday issued an orange warning of meteorological risk for geological disasters.

Mountain scenic spots and rural catering facilities have been ordered to be closed and people in high-risk areas relocated.

--IANS

ksk/