Beijing relaxes Covid-19 curbs

Beijing, March 15 (IANS) Beijing will relax Covid-19 restrictions starting Tuesday as the Chinese capital has seen no new locally transmitted cases for over a month, the municipal government said on Monday.

Those from domestic low-risk areas arriving in Beijing do not have to provide negative nucleic acid test result, and taxi and online car-hailing services between Beijing and other cities will resume, said Xu Hejian, the city government spokesperson, Xinhua news agency reported.