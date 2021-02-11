Beijing to issue heavy air pollution alert on Chinese NYE

Beijing, Feb 11 (IANS) Beijing will issue a yellow alert for heavy air pollution on the Chinese New Year's Eve, which falls on Thursday, according to authorities in the capital city.

The early days of the Spring Festival holiday will see widespread heavy air pollution in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and its surrounding areas due to unfavourable weather conditions, according to the China National Environmental Monitoring Center and the city's ecological environment and meteorological departments.