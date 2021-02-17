Beijing to plant over 10K hectares of trees this year

Beijing, Feb 17 (IANS) Beijing is mulling to plant 10,667 hectares of trees this year, to raise the city's forest coverage rate to 44.6 per cent, authorities said.

Some 400 hectares of urban greenery will be added in 2021, and the per capita area of park greenery will reach 16.6 square metres, according to the Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau, Xinhua reported.