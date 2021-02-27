Beijing's new economic forms robust in 2020

Beijing, Feb 27 (IANS) Beijing's new economic forms have displayed robust performance in 2020 despite the Covid-19 epidemic, official figures showed.
The added value of the Chinese capital's new economic forms stood at about 1.37 trillion yuan (around $211 billion), accounting for 37.8 per cent of Beijing's gross domestic product last year, according to Beijing's municipal bureau of statistics.
Among the city's large-scale industries, high-tech manufacturing and strategic emerging industries saw their added values increase 9.5 per cent and 9.2 per cent year on year, respectively, Xinhua reported.
Smartphones, industrial robots, and integrated circuits all saw rising production.
High-tech services and information technology services recorded rapid growth. The performance of new consumption forms such as online consumption was also stellar.
