Being part of India's Republic Day great responsibility: Chief of Bangladesh contingent

"2021 is very special for us because we are celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It's also the 50th year of our independence. So, from this point of view, participating in 72nd Republic Day parade, is very exciting," the leader of the Bangladeshi contingent said."We feel (that there is a) great responsibility assigned to us to have a very good show, men with me are very much excited. It's a very good experience (for us) and fortunately, the way we march is very similar to that of the Indian contingent," Chaudhary said while exclusively speaking to ANI on Monday.There are two contingents that are taking part in the parade on Tuesday comprising of the army, navy and the Air Force personnel, he said. "There will be a band contingent (and) we call it brass band, there will be musical equipment behind marching contingent so two contingents will be marching on that day and we are very fortunate we will be marching forward," he added.For the first time ever, a 122 member strong contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces will participate at the historic Republic Day celebrations.According to sources, the majority of the soldiers in this contingent hail from the most distinguished units of the Bangladesh Army comprising of 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 & 11 East Bengal Regiment and 1, 2 and 3 Field Artillery Regiment. These units have the distinct honour of fighting and winning the 1971 Liberation War.This Bangladesh contingent carries with them the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas of Bangladesh, their fore-fathers who fought against oppression, mass atrocities by tyrannical forces and for the freedom of Bangladesh. The participation of the contingent also has members of the Bangladesh Navy and Air force who had contributed to the liberation of Bangladesh, Operation Jackpot and Kilo flight of the Bangladesh Navy and Air-force respectively was a demonstration of their resolve, courage and determination to fight against oppression, sources said.The valiant Mukti Bahini and the Indian forces fought side by side against the enemy and secured victory.Bangladesh Armed Forces are considered a disciplined and professional force. Growing numbers of women are joining the forces to serve the country, and like India armed forces, the Bangladesh Armed Forces has also contributed to the UN peacekeeping operations across the world, sources added.This year, India and Bangladesh celebrate 50 years of the establishment their ties and Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of its independence. Both sides have agreed to hold commemorative events in several other countries and also jointly organise events throughout the year. It is these fraternal ties that exist between the two countries that make the relations transcend even a strategic partnership. (ANI)