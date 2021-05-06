Beirut port's hazardous substances shipped out

Lebanon, May 6 (IANS) Lebanon's council of ministers announced that at least 59 containers carrying hazardous substances following the August 2020 Port of Beirut's twin explosions have been shipped out of the country.

Lebanon hired German company Combi Lift for the disposal of hazardous material stored at Beirut's port after two blasts on August 4, 2020, caused by the 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the port.