Belarus Prez signs decree on transition of powers

According to the new decree signed on Sunday, if the president is assassinated, for example, the country will be temporarily governed by the Security Council, a body of top-ranking government officials, whose meetings are chaired by the Prime Minister, reports Xinhua news agency.

Minsk, May 10 (IANS) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on the transfer of presidential powers to the Security Council in the event of an emergency, his press-service said.

A state of emergency will be immediately declared in the country, the document says.

The decisions of the Security Council are binding and subject to unconditional execution.

The decree is aimed at preserving the independence and sovereignty of the country, the press service added.

Lukashenko has served as the first and only President of Belarus since the establishment of the office on July 20, 1994.

His disputed victory in last year's presidential election led to the biggest protests in the history of the country.

As a result, he is not recognised by the UK, European Union and the US as the legitimate President of Belarus.

