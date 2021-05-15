Belarus reports 1,363 new Covid-19 cases

Minsk, May 16 (IANS) Belarus reported 1,363 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking its total to 374,714, according to the country's health ministry.

There were also 1,382 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 365,255, the ministry added.

So far, 2,691 people have died of the disease in the country, including 10 over the past 24 hours, the Xinhua news agency reported.