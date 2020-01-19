Belgaum border dispute can be resolved if Home Minister wants, says Sanjay Raut

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that Belgaum border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra is a long-pending dispute but can be resolved if Union Home Minister wants.

"If Home Ministry can resolve Kashmir issue and abrogate Article 370 then I think this border issue can be resolved too if Amit Shah wants. The matter comes under the Home Ministry. It is a long-pending issue. He should pay attention to this too," he said while speaking to ANI in Belagavi.



The Shiv Sena leader also claimed that the Karnataka government is putting Marathis into jail and putting a ban on their work pertaining to Marathi culture.

"Some people have been imprisoned by people who are working for the Marathi language. The government has also put a ban on their work related to Marathi as a language. It is unconstitutional," he added.

"There is democracy. Talk to people with politeness. With dialogue only, you can resolve the issue."

"Marathi people in Belgaum (Karnataka) and adjacent areas have been fighting for 70 years, to be included in Maharashtra. The matter is before the Supreme Court but it has been sub-judice for 14 years. We will accept whatever the Supreme Court decides," he added. (ANI)

