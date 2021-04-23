Seoul [South Korea], April 23 (ANI/Global Economic): Belgian ambassador to the Republic of Korea Peter Lescui officially apologised Thursday on behalf of his wife for the assault of a clothing store employee.



The embassy said in a press release posted on Facebook that day, "The Belgian Ambassador to Korea sincerely regrets the incident involving his wife which happened on April 9th and wants to apologize on her behalf. No matter the circumstances, the way she reacted was unacceptable."

The embassy said, "The ambassador was informed by the police that the investigation into the case was underway on the day his spouse was hospitalised. Since the investigation is still undergoing, the ambassador will not comment or interview on this case."

"The ambassador confirms that his spouse will be investigated as soon as possible," he said. "However, she has been in hospital treatment for a stroke from last week until now, and she is currently unable to engage in police investigations."

"We hope that the ambassador's wife will recover as soon as possible, cooperate with the police investigation, and end this unpleasant affair."

The ambassador's wife was charged with slapping an employee in the cheek at a clothing store in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

The day before, Patrick Engelbert, a diplomat of the Embassy of the Belgium in Korea, called the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs' office, apologizing and asking cooperation in the investigation. (ANI/Global Economic)

