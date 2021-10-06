Believing that art matters, again

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Post its first session last year,'I Believe Art Matters' is back to help the Indian artiste community. As a part of the ongoing advocacy and fundraising initiative to revitalise artistes and artisans, Art Matters has announced 'I Believe Art Matters 2021' with the primary purpose to provide artistes with an opportunity to engage in cross genre collaborations and create original work.

This edition has paired some well-known artists in partnership with emerging performers to create 10 individual pieces in the space of visual and performing art. The creative collaborations include theatre, music, dance, visual art and poetry. The aim is to open avenues of dialogue and create platforms for artists and artisans to continue to create and connect with each other and an interested virtual audience.

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts said: "I Believe #ArtMatters 2021 has engaged and collaborated with some of the finest celebrated and emerging artists from the country, in creating 10 exclusive pieces of multi-dimensional arts across genres. It has successfully provided support to over 5,800 artists and will hope to do much more with this on-going initiative."

The list of artists involved with the initiative includes Bharatanatyam dancer Rukmini Vijayakumar; music composer-director and singer Shekhar Ravjiani; story writer and lyricist Anvita Dutt; Kashmiri folk singer Noor Mohammad Shah; dancer from Assam Shilpika Bordoloi; multi-faceted UK based artist and dancer Shane Shambhu; singer Harpreet; award-winning singer and composer Bindhu Malini Narayanswamy; drummer, educator and composer Darshan Doshi; young musician and mridangam artist BC Manjunath, percussionist Pramath Kiran, director, composer and percussionist Praveen D. Rao, and master nagada player Nathulal Solanki; award-winning director Jino Joseph; Delhi-based musician Stefan Kaye; stand-up comedian Abish Mathew; celebrated playback singer Kailash Kher; and actor Arjun Mathur.

The 10 acts will premiere on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 7 p.m. IST, as part of the second edition of I Believe Art Matters.

--IANS

sukant/pgh