Bella Hadid's Cannes 2021 appearance makes headline



The necklace caught everyone's attention, as it spoke to ongoing global pandemic and the focus on its impact on the respiratory organs. The unconventionally low-cut dress which bared Hadid's entire chest was form fitting and featured padded shoulders and long sleeves.

For her previous look, Bella chose to wear a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown in monochrome with a sheer veil, wrapped as halter neck. Pear-shaped diamond earrings, a diamond ring, and heart-shaped ruby ring finished her look.