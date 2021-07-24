Belur Math opened for public for one day on Guru Poornima

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 24 (ANI): Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, will be opened for a day on July 24 on the occasion of Guru Poornima, the authorities of the Math decided.



The math is following all the COVID-19 protocols and maintaining Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by the State Government, informed the Math organization.

Belur Math has remained closed to devotees since March 24, 2020, due to the COID-19 pandemic.

Guru Poornima is observed on the full moon day in the Asadh month of the Hindu calendar, which falls on July 24, which coincides with the lunar eclipse.

It is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to honor one's gurus or teachers who guide them through their lives towards the path of enlightenment. (ANI)

