Benami hotel in Gurugram linked to Congress leader attached

According to the sources, the department has attached Bristol Hotel, adding that the asset was owned in the name of Bright Star Hotel Pvt Ltd.

The sources said about 34 per cent shares of Bright Star were held in name of a front company registered in British Virgin Islands and was operated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The said entity and its assets were benami assets of Bishnoi and Chander Mohan, sons of late former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhajan Lal.

The order had been issued under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988.

The action comes almost three weeks after tax authorities searched the residence and office premises of Bishnoi at several locations in Haryana.