Benefits of Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana provided to 1.21 cr beneficiaries: Minister Gangwar

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday said that benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) have been extended to 1.21 crore beneficiaries through 1.52 lakh establishments.



In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Gangwar said that the Centre is paying Employer's full contribution i.e. 12 per cent towards Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) both (as admissible from time to time) for a period of three years to the new employees through Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The beneficiaries registered upto March 31, 2019, will continue to receive the benefits for three years from the date of registration under the scheme.

Furthermore, he also said that the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (ABRY) Scheme is being implemented with effect from October 1, 2020 to incentivise the creation of new employment along with social security benefits and restoration of loss of employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under ABRY, the government is crediting for a period of two years, both the employees' share (12 per cent of wages) and employers' share (12 per cent of wages) of contribution payable or only the employees' share, depending on employment strength of the EPFO registered establishments.

Further, the government had launched Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) under which the Centre had contributed both 12 per cent employer's share and 12 per cent employee's share under EPF, totaling 24 per cent of the wage for the wage month from March to August 2020 for the establishments having upto 100 employees with 90 per cent of such employees earning less than Rs 15000. (ANI)

