Bengal: 16-year-old gang rape victim dies after consuming poison

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A 16-year-old girl, who consumed pesticide after she was allegedly gang-raped on August 24, has died in a state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

The girl was allegedly raped by her boyfriend and his friends last Saturday in Bengal's East Midnapore district, following which she had consumed poison and was admitted to the hospital.



However, her condition deteriorated and she died on Thursday night.

The girl was called out from her house on August 24 by her boyfriend and taken to a nearby field, where he and five of his friends raped her.

Her family has alleged that the rapists recorded the incident and threatened to circulate it if she spoke.

The police have arrested four out of six accused, including a minor. The accused have been identified as Biswajit Patra, Samir Mandal and Sourav Dalui.

The three have been sent to police custody and minor has been sent to a welfare home.

"We have earlier arrested Biswajit Patra, Samir Mandal and Sourav Dalui who were sent to police custody for three days by a Tamluk court. The fourth one is a minor who was sent to a welfare home," said Kashinath Choudhury, officer-incharge of Kolaghat police station.

"The other accused are on the run and we are looking for them," said Choudhury. (ANI)