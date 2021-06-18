Bengal announces evaluation pattern for Class X, XII board exams

Kolkata, June 18 (IANS) After the West Bengal government decided not to conduct the Madhyamik (Secondary) and Uccha Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) board examinations this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the respective boards on Friday announced the evaluation pattern for Class X and Class XII students.

However, the boards announced that the students will have the chance to appear for the exams if they are not happy with the evaluation whenever they are conducted, and in that case the marks obtained in the exams will be considered as final.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education gave 50 per cent weightage each to the marks obtained by the students in Class IX annual exams and the internal formative assessments in Class X.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education decided to segregate the theoretical marks into two parts, giving 40 per cent weightage to the marks obtained in Madhyamik and another 60 per cent weightage to the subject marks of the Class XI annual exams.

In addition to this, the students will also get the marks scored in the practical exams or project works.

"We have two sets of marks for Class X students -- first, the marks obtained in Class IX exams, and second, the marks obtained in internal formative assessments in Class X. We will give equal preference (50 per cent) to both the numbers and prepare the final marksheet," said Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination.

The results are expected to be out in July this year, Ganguly added.

If a student is not happy with the evaluation, then he/she can sit for the exams when the board is in a position to conduct them. In that case, that marksheet of the exams will be considered as final and the evaluation marksheet will be cancelled.

Similarly, the President of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Mahua Das, said, "There are two parts to the Higher Secondary exams. In case of lab-based subjects, there are 70 marks in theory and 30 marks in practical and for the non-lab-based subjects, 80 marks is in theory and another 20 marks is project work."

"The marks secured in the project and practical exams will remain constant, but in the theory part, we have divided the total marks (70 for lab-based subjects and 80 for non-lab-based subjects) into two parts where 40 per cent weightage will be given to the marks in four highest scoring subjects in Madhyamik, and another 60 per cent weightage will be given to the marks scored in that particular subject in Class XI in 2020," Das said.

Naturally, the marks the students accrued from Madhyamik will remain constant and they will be added to his/her performance in Class XI in 2020 along with his/her practical or project score. This will form his total marks in a subject," Das said.

However, Das added that like Madhyamik, the Higher Secondary students will also have the option to sit for the exams when the council will be in a position to conduct them, and in that case, the evaluation marksheet will stand cancelled.

--IANS

sbg/arm