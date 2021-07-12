Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh likely to meet Nadda today

Sources aware of the development said that the likely agenda of discussion is organisational affairs and differences in the state party unit.

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Amid reports of differences in state party unit, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh is expected to meet BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Monday evening at his official residence here.

An aide of Ghosh said that the meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at Nadda's residence.

Another party functionary said that post poll violence, and MLAs willing to join Trinamool Congress (TMC), will also be discussed between Nadda and Ghosh.

The meeting was earlier to take place on Sunday but was postponed for Monday.

After the West Bengal Assembly polls results, voices of dissent have become louder within the saffron camp in the state. BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son left the party and rejoined the TMC. Many leaders like Soumitra Khan, Rajib Banerjee and even former union minister Babul Supriyo have spoken against the party's decisions, which have not gone down well with the party's central leadership.

"Recently, Khan resigned from his post of president, West Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha and openly criticised Ghosh and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, though he withdrew his resignation later," a party leader said.

A party insider claimed that the BJP central leadership has information about the leaders who have spoken against the party line and the issue may come up for discussion in the meeting between Nadda and Ghosh

--IANS

ssb/skp/